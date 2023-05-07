Chicago weather forecast: Severe weather possible west, south of Chicago on Sunday night

article

The National Weather Service said severe weather is possible on Sunday night in areas west and south of Chicago.

Dixon, DeKalb, Ottawa, Joliet, Kankakee and Valparaiso could see damaging hail, damaging winds, torrential rain and flash flooding.

The threat of severe weather will be between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Temperatures will trend a little cooler on Monday, then heat up again by Thursday.