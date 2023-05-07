Chicago weather forecast: Severe weather possible west, south of Chicago on Sunday night
CHICAGO - The National Weather Service said severe weather is possible on Sunday night in areas west and south of Chicago.
Dixon, DeKalb, Ottawa, Joliet, Kankakee and Valparaiso could see damaging hail, damaging winds, torrential rain and flash flooding.
The threat of severe weather will be between 7 p.m. and midnight.
Temperatures will trend a little cooler on Monday, then heat up again by Thursday.
- Monday: High 60 to 76 (cooler by lake), Low 48 to 54
- Tuesday: High 64 to 72 (cooler by lake), Low 44 to 49
- Wednesday: High 70 to 76 (cooler by lake), Low 49 to 53
- Thursday: High 75 to 81 (cooler by lake), Low 54 to 60