Chicago weather: Sharp drop in temperatures coming to Chicagoland

After record warmth on Monday and another very warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s this afternoon, we get back to fall-like temperatures tomorrow.

Tonight will bring increasing cloud cover and scattered showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected, but brief heavy downpours will be possible in the early morning hours, especially south of I-88. Temperatures will drop to the lower 60s for overnight lows.

Looking ahead

Wednesday starts off with scattered rain, but the majority of Chicagoland will dry out by mid to late morning. Partly sunny skies are expected in the midday and afternoon hours with highs in the mid 60s.

Another round of rain arrives Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. Aside from a few stray showers lingering in the area on Friday morning, there will be an overall drying trend by the end of the workweek with highs in the upper 50s on Friday.

Cool air sticks around for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s on Saturday, then low to mid 60s on Sunday.