A 21-year-old man was shot dead in South Austin Saturday night.

According to police, the man was found in the 5400 block of west Walton around 9:10 p.m., with a gunshot wound to the head.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was taken to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.