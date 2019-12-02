3 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings

article

Sixteen people were shot, three of them fatally, across Chicago over the weekend.

The latest fatal shooting happened Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4 p.m., 37-year-old Gerald L. Davis was walking in the 6400 block of South Laflin Street, when someone in a dark colored SUV fired shots in his direction, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Davis was struck in the back and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Earlier in the morning, a 50-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in Austin on the West Side.

Luis Mizhquiri was discovered about 2:28 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Thomas Street, police said. The man was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and had a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

On Friday night, a man was shot and killed near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus in Bronzeville on the South Side, according to police.

Charles J. Moore, 24, was walking about 10:40 p.m. in the first block of East 33rd Street when two males approached on foot and at least one of them opened fire, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Moore, who lived in Bronzeville, was hit twice in the leg and once in the face and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Advertisement

The latest nonfatal shooting left a man critically wounded during a robbery Sunday night in Bronzeville.

The 31-year-old was found with a gunshot wound about 10:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. Investigators learned he had gotten out of his vehicle when two males approached him, one of them displayed a handgun and they demanded his money. The man handed over his bag but was shot in the neck. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The suspects drove away in a white SUV.

Earlier that afternoon, a licensed gun owner shot a would-be robber in Austin on the West Side.

About 4:45 p.m., a 30-year-old man was exiting a business in the 5200 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was approached by two men, one of whom pulled out a handgun and demanded his property, police said. The man, who is a valid concealed carry license holder, pulled out his own handgun and fired shots toward the armed man. The armed man then ran in an unknown direction.

Shortly after the incident, a 39-year-old man showed up at Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and thigh, police said. Police did not specify the 39-year-old man’s condition or whether anyone was charged.

Earlier in the say, two women were shot during a party Sunday in Rosemoor.

The two 21-year-olds were at the party at 3:27 a.m. in a first-floor apartment in the 10500 block of South Indiana Avenue when shots were fired, police said. They were each hit in the leg. Both women had their conditions stabilized at Trinity Hospital.

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Cottage Grove Heights.

She was driving about 9:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Avalon Avenue when she heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The woman was hit in the arm and drove to the 7800 block of South Exchange Avenue, where authorities were called. Her condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The weekend’s earlier shooting left a 14-year-old girl in serious condition Friday after she tried to rob a woman in Little Village.

The teen approached 21-year-old Araceli Diaz on a sidewalk about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue after arranging to purchase an item online, police said.

During the meet-up, Diaz pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the girl in the chest, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Diaz, of Maywood, faces a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, and the 14-year-old girl faces a felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm, police said.

Seven other people were wounded in gun violence incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend’s shootings killed one person and wounded 19 others across the city.