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Chicago crime: 3 men shot, 1 critically hurt, on East Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 11, 2026 7:25pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Three men were shot in an abandoned lot on Chicago's East Side on Monday evening.
    • One of the victims was listed in critical condition, police said.

CHICAGO - Three men were shot and injured, one critically, on Chicago’s East Side early Monday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 9900 block of S. Ewing Avenue around 5:42 p.m. for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three victims were in an abandoned lot when a gunman approached them and fired shots, police said.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital, initially reported in good condition.

A 48-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyEast Side