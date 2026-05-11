Chicago crime: 3 men shot, 1 critically hurt, on East Side, police say

The Brief Three men were shot in an abandoned lot on Chicago's East Side on Monday evening. One of the victims was listed in critical condition, police said.



Three men were shot and injured, one critically, on Chicago’s East Side early Monday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 9900 block of S. Ewing Avenue around 5:42 p.m. for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three victims were in an abandoned lot when a gunman approached them and fired shots, police said.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital, initially reported in good condition.

A 48-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating.