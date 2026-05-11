Chicago crime: 3 men shot, 1 critically hurt, on East Side, police say
CHICAGO - Three men were shot and injured, one critically, on Chicago’s East Side early Monday evening.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 9900 block of S. Ewing Avenue around 5:42 p.m. for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The three victims were in an abandoned lot when a gunman approached them and fired shots, police said.
A 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital, initially reported in good condition.
A 48-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition.
A 52-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Police did not provide a description of the gunman.
Area detectives are investigating.