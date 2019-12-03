3 shot Monday in Chicago

article

Three people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a man who was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:45 p.m., the 34-year-old was in an alley in the 5600 block of West Iowa Street when two males approached him and one of them opened fire, Chicago police said. He was hit in the foot and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.

Less than 30 minutes before, a man was grazed by a bullet in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was inside of a vehicle about 6:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Paulina Street when someone in an unknown vehicle pulled alongside and unleashed gunfire, police said.

The man was grazed on the right side, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 27-year-old man in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in the lower arm about 11:35 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where sixteen people were shot — three of them fatally — in citywide gun violence.