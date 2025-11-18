3 sought after teen robbed at gunpoint on CTA train, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint aboard a CTA train in Englewood. Police released photos of three people they believe were involved in the Oct. 8 robbery. Detectives are asking the public for tips to help identify the suspects.



Chicago police are asking for help identifying three people wanted in connection with an armed robbery on a CTA train last month in Englewood.

What we know:

Police said a 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint around 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 while riding a Green Line train near the 6300 block of South Halsted St.

Investigators released photos showing three males believed to be involved.

Suspects in CTA Green Line train robbery | CPD

According to police, one was wearing a gray sweater under a black jacket with black jeans and shoes. Another wore a black sweater, black jeans, and black shoes, and carried a gray backpack.

The third suspect was seen in a gray Nike sweater, black Adidas pants, and black shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ444919.