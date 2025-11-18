3 sought after teen robbed at gunpoint on CTA train, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help identifying three people wanted in connection with an armed robbery on a CTA train last month in Englewood.
What we know:
Police said a 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint around 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 while riding a Green Line train near the 6300 block of South Halsted St.
Investigators released photos showing three males believed to be involved.
Suspects in CTA Green Line train robbery | CPD
According to police, one was wearing a gray sweater under a black jacket with black jeans and shoes. Another wore a black sweater, black jeans, and black shoes, and carried a gray backpack.
The third suspect was seen in a gray Nike sweater, black Adidas pants, and black shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ444919.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.