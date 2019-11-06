7 shot Tuesday across Chicago

article

Seven people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago, four of whom were shot in three separate incidents in Lawndale on the West Side.

The latest shooting in Lawndale wounded a 28-year-old man.

The man was driving down the 2100 block of South Kildare Avenue about 10:40 p.m. when someone inside a dark-colored SUV shot at him, striking him in the shoulder, Chicago police said. The man drove himself in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Earlier in the evening, a 22-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in the same neighborhood.

He was in an alley about 9:22 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard when he was struck in the hand and pelvic area, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Two people were wounded about a mile away in the day’s first reported shooting.

A 23-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were in a parked vehicle about 2:48 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Polk Street when someone wearing a face mask came out of the gangway and opened fire, police said.

The suspect followed the vehicle on foot and continued firing shots as the man drove westbound on Polk, police said. The man was grazed in the abdomen, and the woman was shot in both legs.

Both took themselves to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The teen wasn’t struck, and the suspect ran off through a gangway.

Police said the three shootings in Lawndale are not being investigated as related incidents at this time.

In other shootings around the city, a 26-year-old man was wounded in Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 8:28 p.m. in the 600 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. The man was hit in the arm, and he took himself to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

A 54-year-old man was shot in the hip in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was inside a residence about 8:03 p.m. in the 6200 block of South University Avenue when he was shot, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Farther south in Riverdale, a 49-year-old man was wounded after being shot multiple times.

He was on the street about 6:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue when two males approached him, police said. One of them took out a firearm and fired shots, striking the man in the groin, back and buttocks.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized.

Tuesday’s shootings come after a Monday in which one person was killed and five wounded in citywide shootings.