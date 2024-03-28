Alsip man arrested nearly 7 years after fatal shooting of 28-year-old in Bronzeville

article

An Alsip man was arrested nearly seven years after allegedly shooting another man to death in Bronzeville.

Antonio Dickerson, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and six felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

According to police, Dickerson was identified as an offender who participated in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Aug. 8, 2017, in the 0-100 block of East 37th Place.

On Tuesday, members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Dickerson in Alsip and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.