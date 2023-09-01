Chicago man faces attempted murder charges in I-57 shooting

A Chicago man suspected in an expressway shooting on Interstate 57 last year has been charged with attempted murder.

Damarco Watkins-Romaine, 29, was arrested and charged Thursday after an extensive investigation into the shooting that took place on Nov. 23, 2022, according to Illinois State Police.

A person was driving on northbound I-57 at 99th Street when police say Watkins-Romaine pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the motorist. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Damarco Watkins-Romaine, 29. (Illinois State Police)

On Thursday, Watkins-Romaine was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to officials. He appeared in court on Friday where bond was set at $350,000.

No further information was immediately available.