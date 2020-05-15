Chicago man charged with trafficking fentanyl-laced heroin

article

A man recently released from prison is charged with drug trafficking and illegally possessing an assault rifle.

Mitchell Dwayne Simmons, 48, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Simmons, of Chicago, was allegedly in possession of an assault rifle, a handgun, fentanyl-laced heroin and marijuana on Dec. 28, 2019, prosecutors said. At the time, Simmons was on court-supervised release after recently completing a prison sentence for a federal drug conviction.

He was arrested Thursday and his next court appearance was scheduled for May 18, the attorney’s office said.