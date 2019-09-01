Coast Guard rescues kayaker off Texas coast

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a kayaker off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, when his boat became swamped.

The kayaker was with a friend when his boat became flooded on Sunday.

"The kayak that began taking on water was an inland kayak that was being used for offshore purposes,” said Lt. Adam Moss, Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander in a statement. “Anyone partaking in recreational sports on the water should understand and adhere to the limits of the vessels they are using."

The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to hoist the kayaker out of the water. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Corpus Christi Beach Rescue, Fire Department and Flour Bluff Fire Department assisted in the rescue.