Chicago police chase ends in crashes hurting 4, including 2 officers: CPD

The Brief A police chase on Chicago's North Side on Friday night led to multiple crashes and four people hurt, including a pedestrian and two officers. Officers spotted a suspected stolen car on Birchwood Avenue in Rogers Park and tried to stop it. The car fled, and hit a squad car and another SUV, which then struck a pedestrian.



A police chase of a suspected stolen car on Chicago’s North Side on Friday night led to multiple crashes that injured four people, including a pedestrian and two officers.

What we know:

Around 7:14 p.ml, officers found a red Toyota sedan matching the description of a stolen car and tried to stop the car in the 2000 block of W. Birchwood Avenue in Rogers Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The driver of the car did not stop and fled from the officers, hitting a CPD squad car, police said.

A short time later, the suspect car hit another light-colored Volkswagen SUV in the 7400 block of N. Sheridan Road, which caused the SUV to go onto a curb. It then hit a 24-year-old pedestrian.

The driver and passenger in the suspect car were arrested. Charges are pending.

Two Chicago police officers had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, both listed in fair condition.

The 24-year-old male driver of the SUV had unknown injuries. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition.

The 24-year-old male pedestrian was taken to St. Francis Hospital with injuries and was listed in fair condition.