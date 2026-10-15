10 train cars derail on Chicago's Southwest Side, CSX says
CHICAGO - A CSX train derailed 10 rail cars early Thursday on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
Chicago train derailment
What we know:
CSX said the derailment happened near 75th Street and Central Park Avenue around 2:55 a.m. in the Ashburn neighborhood.
The railroad initially reported that nine cars had derailed but later updated the number to 10.
Five cars were on their sides, four were leaning and one set of trucks on the 10th car derailed, according to CSX. All 10 cars were empty.
No injuries or hazardous-material leaks or spills were reported. No crossings were blocked.
What we don't know:
The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
What's next:
CSX expected the track to be cleared later Thursday afternoon. The railroad said it will provide more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this story came from a statement provided by CSX.