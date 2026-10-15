10 train cars derail on Chicago's Southwest Side, CSX says

The Brief Ten empty CSX rail cars derailed early Thursday near 75th Street and Central Park Avenue. Five cars landed on their sides, while four were leaning. No injuries or hazardous-material spills were reported, and the track was expected to be cleared Thursday afternoon.



A CSX train derailed 10 rail cars early Thursday on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Chicago train derailment

What we know:

CSX said the derailment happened near 75th Street and Central Park Avenue around 2:55 a.m. in the Ashburn neighborhood.

The railroad initially reported that nine cars had derailed but later updated the number to 10.

Five cars were on their sides, four were leaning and one set of trucks on the 10th car derailed, according to CSX. All 10 cars were empty.

No injuries or hazardous-material leaks or spills were reported. No crossings were blocked.

What we don't know:

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

What's next:

CSX expected the track to be cleared later Thursday afternoon. The railroad said it will provide more updates as they become available.