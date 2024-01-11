Demonstrators protest US bombing Yemen outside White House

Demonstrators upset with the United States military's retaliatory airstrikes across Yemen Thursday have gathered outside the White House to protest.

Attendees chanted "Let Yemen live" and "Hands off Yemen" while holding up signs and waving Iranian flags.

The protest appears to have been organized by the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War & End Racism) Coalition, an anti-war and social justice coalition with organizing centers across the country.

On X, the group shared a flayer calling for an "emergency mobilization" in Washington D.C.

"Stop the US-led bombing of Yemen! The Biden admin is threatening to unleash a regional war w/ this retaliation against Yemen’s solidarity w/ Palestine. Anti-war activists are mobilizing at the White House TONIGHT to protest this major escalation," the post reads.

The U.S. and British militaries were bombing more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, they said.

The strikes marked the first U.S. military response against the Houthis for what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the war in Israel. And the coordinated military assault comes just a week after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Houthis to cease the attacks or face potential military action.

