The Brief Elk Grove Village will provide a $200 Visa prepaid card to every household. The program is funded with part of more than $4 million in real estate transfer tax revenue. This is the fifth time in six years the Village has provided direct financial assistance.



Residents in Chicago's northwest suburbs will soon receive another round of direct financial assistance from their village.

Elk Grove Village gift cards

Elk Grove Village will distribute $200 Visa prepaid gift cards to every household using part of the "unexpected" revenue generated by the sale of two data center properties earlier this year, according to Village officials.

The properties sold for more than $1.4 billion, generating more than $4 million in real estate transfer tax revenue.

"Our thriving business community helps us keep costs down for residents every day," Mayor Craig Johnson said in a statement. "But every so often, we get a chance to do something a little extra and share some of that success directly with our residents. That’s a special opportunity, and we’re glad to be able to do it."

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The Village said it has provided nearly $15 million in direct financial assistance over the past six years through water bill credits and three rounds of prepaid cards.

What's next:

Residents will receive two letters in the coming weeks. One will explain the program, while the other will include the prepaid card and activation instructions.

What you can do:

The Village posted more information about the gift card initiative on its website.