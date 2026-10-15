Elk Grove Village to distribute $200 Visa cards using data center revenue
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Residents in Chicago's northwest suburbs will soon receive another round of direct financial assistance from their village.
Elk Grove Village gift cards
Elk Grove Village will distribute $200 Visa prepaid gift cards to every household using part of the "unexpected" revenue generated by the sale of two data center properties earlier this year, according to Village officials.
The properties sold for more than $1.4 billion, generating more than $4 million in real estate transfer tax revenue.
"Our thriving business community helps us keep costs down for residents every day," Mayor Craig Johnson said in a statement. "But every so often, we get a chance to do something a little extra and share some of that success directly with our residents. That’s a special opportunity, and we’re glad to be able to do it."
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The Village said it has provided nearly $15 million in direct financial assistance over the past six years through water bill credits and three rounds of prepaid cards.
What's next:
Residents will receive two letters in the coming weeks. One will explain the program, while the other will include the prepaid card and activation instructions.
What you can do:
The Village posted more information about the gift card initiative on its website.
The Source: The information in this story came from a press release issued by Elk Grove Village.