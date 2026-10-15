Family urges witnesses to come forward after 22-year-old woman killed in Little Village

The Brief Abbygail Somoza, 22, was fatally shot Oct. 10 outside her Little Village home while preparing to put up Halloween decorations with her mother. Somoza’s family held a prayer vigil Thursday, remembering her as an aspiring nail technician who dreamed of becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. No arrests have been made, and the family is urging anyone with information to come forward as they seek answers and accountability.



The family of a 22-year-old woman fatally shot outside her Little Village home is demanding answers, speaking publicly for the first time about their loss and frustration that no one has been arrested.

Family seeks answers in Little Village shooting

The backstory:

Abbygail Somoza was outside with her mother on Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street, preparing to put up Halloween decorations, when she was shot in the right armpit, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Somoza loved makeup and was beginning a career as a nail technician. Her father, Francisco Somoza, said she dreamed of one day becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Her family gathered outside their longtime home for a prayer vigil on Thursday, remembering the young woman they lost while calling for accountability.

The grief has been compounded by the lack of an arrest, leaving the family waiting for answers about who killed their daughter.

The family is urging anyone who may have information about the shooting to speak up, saying they fear the case could go unsolved if people remain silent.

Somoza’s mother was with her when she was shot. Her family says the loss has been difficult to process, especially in the place they have called home for decades.

What's next:

Chicago police said no arrests had been made as of Thursday and that there were no additional updates in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.