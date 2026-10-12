Family seeks answers after 22-year-old woman fatally shot in Little Village

The Brief Abbygail Somoza, 22, was shot in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street Saturday night. Police said she was standing outside when she heard a loud noise and felt pain. Somoza was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.



A family is searching for answers after a 22-year-old woman was fatally shot while preparing to put up Halloween decorations with her mother in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Fatal Chicago shooting

What we know:

Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street at about 8:43 p.m. Saturday.

Abbygail Somoza was standing outside her home when she heard a loud noise and realized she had been shot in the right armpit, according to police.

Pictured is Abbygail Somoza.

Somoza was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the shooting was random or targeted.

What they're saying:

Friends and neighbors have been stopping by a growing memorial outside her home. Some say they heard more than a dozen gunshots that day. Bullet holes remain visible at the scene.

Somoza’s family spoke with FOX Chicago on Monday, remembering her as a sweet young woman who loved doing makeup and was beginning a career as a nail technician.

Her father, Francisco Somoza, said his daughter’s death has devastated the entire family, especially her mother, who was with her just moments before she was killed.

"He didn’t kill one person, he killed all our family," Francisco Somoza said. "I can’t wish bad upon him because my Lord Jesus Christ doesn’t allow that. I just hope he repents."

The family believes the shooting was random, saying Abbygail was not involved with dangerous people or activities.

What's next:

The family is hoping someone will come forward with information that leads to the shooter’s arrest. A GoFundMe has also been created to support the family.

No arrests have been announced. Area Four detectives are investigating.