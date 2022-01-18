Illinois police officers shoot, kill man who allegedly pointed BB gun at them

Illinois police officers say they shot and killed a man downstate who pointed a BB gun at them early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Wood River and East Alton police officers responded to the 800 block of Wood River Avenue in Wood River, Illinois for a report of a man armed with a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, a 31-year-old man allegedly pointed the weapon at officers. Officers then discharged their weapons, striking the suspect.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The man was identified as Tyler M. Marler, and the weapon was discovered to be a metal BB pistol, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.