Illinois traffic deaths drop 20% in first half of 2026: report

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The Brief Illinois recorded 453 traffic deaths during the first six months of 2026, down 20.4% from last year, according to new federal data. Despite the decline, Illinois still recorded more traffic fatalities than every Midwest state except Ohio. The total number of traffic deaths in the U.S. dropped by 2.5%.



Fewer people died on Illinois roads during the first half of 2026 than during the same period last year, following a national trend.

Traffic deaths in Illinois

By the numbers:

Between January and June, 453 people were killed in crashes across Illinois, according to a new report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's 116 fewer deaths than the state saw during the first six months of 2025.

Federal officials say these numbers are early estimates and could shift slightly once final state crash reports are processed.

Illinois roads also got safer when factoring in how much people drive. The state's fatality rate fell from 1.11 deaths per 100 million miles driven in early 2025 to 0.88 in early 2026, putting it below the national average of 1.02.

Illinois vs. the rest of the Midwest

Dig deeper:

The sharp drop in traffic deaths puts Illinois at the front of a region where roads generally got safer this year, according to NHTSA data.

Overall, traffic deaths fell by 6% in the first half of 2026 across the Midwest.

Illinois was one of eight Midwest states to see fatalities go down. Despite the decline, Illinois still recorded more fatalities than every Midwest state except Ohio.

US traffic fatality rate hits record low

Big picture view:

The total number of traffic deaths in the U.S. dropped by 2.5% during the first six months of the year, with 35 states and Puerto Rico reporting fewer fatalities than in early 2025.

Crash fatalities fell to an estimated 16,750 from January through June 2026. There were 17,175 fatalities during the same period last year.

At the same time, Americans drove more miles than they did during the first half of 2025. With more people on the road and fewer deadly crashes, the nation’s overall fatality rate fell to its second-lowest first-half mark on record.