Indiana city addresses increased aircraft activity over Gary/Chicago International Airport

The Brief Gary officials say recent aircraft activity is part of routine, scheduled operations. Activity includes pilot training exercises and a military flyover on Opening Day. No further details were released; more information is available on the airport’s website.



A northwest Indiana city is addressing increased aircraft sightings over the past 24 hours at Gary/Chicago International Airport.

The city of Gary issued a statement Friday, saying the sightings are part of "routine, scheduled operations."

What we know:

According to Gary officials, residents may have noticed several large commercial aircraft performing maneuvers near the airfield, but they said the activity is routine.

"We wish to assure residents and the surrounding community that the sightings of various aircraft are part of routine, scheduled operations and reflect the airport's vital role as a premier regional aviation hub," the statement reads in part.

Officials said the activity involves routine training exercises that allow pilots to log necessary flight hours to "meet stringent annual aviation safety and industry standards."

Gary officials also said a squadron of military aircraft used the airport as a base of operations on Cubs' Opening Day for a traditional ceremonial flyover.

What's next:

Further details have not been released. Gary officials said that for more information on airport operations or upcoming summer air show schedules, visit the airport’s website.