Loaded machine gun discovered during Naperville traffic stop

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The Brief Naperville police found a loaded machine gun during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Police said the 22-year-old driver is a convicted felon who was in possession of the stolen weapon. Officers also located extra ammunition and unsealed cannabis inside the vehicle.



A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after Naperville police discovered a loaded machine gun inside his vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Officers find loaded machine gun

The backstory:

The Naperville Police Department said officers stopped the vehicle at about 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue for several traffic violations.

When they approached the car, the officers reported smelling raw cannabis and instructed the driver, Emilio Leon, to get out.

While searching the vehicle, they found a machine gun equipped with an extended magazine, laser attachment and modified conversion device. The gun was previously reported stolen in Will County.

Officers also found unsealed cannabis and extra ammunition.

Suspect faces multiple charges

Dig deeper:

Police said Leon, of Romeoville, is a convicted felon who didn't have a valid Firearm Owner's ID card or a concealed carry license.

He was charged with the following felonies in connection with the Nov. 10 traffic stop:

Felon in possession of a machine gun

Possession of a stolen firearm

Unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon

Additionally, Leon was charged with nine misdemeanors and traffic offenses, including possession of ammunition without a FOID, cannabis possession and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.