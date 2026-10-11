Man charged with murder of 48-year-old woman

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The Brief Police arrested Gustavo Soto early Friday, Oct. 9, in Chicago after a woman was stabbed to death. Soto is charged with first-degree murder and had a detention hearing set for Sunday, Oct. 11. Police have not released the victim's name or details about what led up to the stabbing.



A 46-year-old Chicago man, Gustavo Soto, is facing charges after a woman was stabbed and killed in Chicago.

Arrest and charge details from police

What we know:

Officers arrested 46-year-old Gustavo Soto at 1:19 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in the 5600 block of South St. Louis Avenue. Police say Soto lives in the 3400 block of West 59th Place.

What police say happened

What they're saying:

According to police, Soto was identified as the person who fatally stabbed a 48-year-old woman three hours before his arrest. The stabbing happened, according to police, in the 3400 block of West 59th Place in the 8th District.

Soto was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. His detention hearing is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2600 South California. Police said no additional information was available.

Details still developing

What we don't know:

Police did not share more about how they identified Soto or what led up to the stabbing.

The case is still developing, and police have not released the victim's name or any more details about the investigation.

Police have not shared the victim's name, what led up to the stabbing, or how they identified Soto as the suspect.