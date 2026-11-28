The Brief Four people were injured after a car jumped a curb and hit a pole in Little Village early Saturday. Two of the occupants were hospitalized in critical condition, and two others had minor injuries.



Four people were injured after a car jumped a curb and hit a pole in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2100 block of S. Trumbull Ave. around 1:51 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Video recorded at the scene appears to show the car heavily damaged and flipped upside down.

Four people were injured after a car jumped a curb and hit a pole in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning. (Captured News)

Police said a 19-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound in a white sedan on Cermak when his car jumped the curb and hit the pole. Four people were injured, including:

The driver, who had trauma to his body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old female passenger who had burns to her body. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A second female passenger, 19, had minor injuries. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 21-year-old male passenger also had minor injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Citations were issued, and no other injuries were reported.