Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Beach Park

By Maggie Duly
Published  October 19, 2024
Beach Park
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in north suburban Beach Park Friday night.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Aviation Drive, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a 2007 Suzuki GSXR600 was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road when it struck a 2022 Kia Rio that was turning left onto Chaplin Street. As the Kia turned, the motorcycle struck the car's passenger side.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Beach Park, was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead on the scene. 

Witnesses told deputies that the man was speeding.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old man, and a passenger in the Kia, a 23-year-old woman, both of Beach Park, were not hurt. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team. 