Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Beach Park
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in north suburban Beach Park Friday night.
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Aviation Drive, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said a 2007 Suzuki GSXR600 was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road when it struck a 2022 Kia Rio that was turning left onto Chaplin Street. As the Kia turned, the motorcycle struck the car's passenger side.
The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Beach Park, was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses told deputies that the man was speeding.
The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old man, and a passenger in the Kia, a 23-year-old woman, both of Beach Park, were not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.