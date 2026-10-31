Man shot in head during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man died after being shot during an argument at a home on Chicago's Northwest Side on Friday, according to police.
Argument ends in a deadly shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kilapatrick in the Albany Park neighborhood. Police said the 35-year-old man was inside his home when he got into an argument with another man. The two knew each other.
After the argument turned into a physical altercation, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head. The 35-year-old was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was arrested and police recovered the firearm.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect. It's unclear how the two men knew each other or what led to the argument.
The Source: Information for the article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. This story was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.