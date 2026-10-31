Man shot in head during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side

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The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot to death during an argument in Albany Park on Friday, Oct. 31. Police said the argument turned into a physical altercation before the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody.



A 35-year-old man died after being shot during an argument at a home on Chicago's Northwest Side on Friday, according to police.

Argument ends in a deadly shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kilapatrick in the Albany Park neighborhood. Police said the 35-year-old man was inside his home when he got into an argument with another man. The two knew each other.

After the argument turned into a physical altercation, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head. The 35-year-old was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was arrested and police recovered the firearm.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect. It's unclear how the two men knew each other or what led to the argument.