Man stabbed with glass during fight at Gold Coast bar

A man is in critical condition after being slashed in the neck during a fight at a Gold Coast bar Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 12:01 a.m. at a bar in the first block of West Division Street.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, got into an argument with a 24-year-old man when the suspect struck him with a glass cup that had shattered.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.