Missing girl, 15, last seen on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for days from the South Side.
What we know:
Egypt Townsel was last seen Sunday near 77th Street and Phillips Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Townsel is 4 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black and red hair.
Police said it was not clear what clothing she was last seen wearing. She is known to carry a small black Michael Kors purse and may have a light blue tote bag with her. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this article came from a missing person alert filed with the Chicago Police Department.