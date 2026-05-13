Missing girl, 15, last seen on Chicago's South Side

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The Brief Chicago police are searching for 15-year-old Egypt Townsel, who was last seen Sunday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Detectives are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Area Two detectives or call 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for days from the South Side.

What we know:

Egypt Townsel was last seen Sunday near 77th Street and Phillips Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Townsel is 4 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black and red hair.

Police said it was not clear what clothing she was last seen wearing. She is known to carry a small black Michael Kors purse and may have a light blue tote bag with her. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274 or call 911.