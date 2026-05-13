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Missing girl, 15, last seen on Chicago's South Side

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  May 13, 2026 11:02am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Egypt Townsel | CPD

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for 15-year-old Egypt Townsel, who was last seen Sunday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. 
    • Detectives are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Area Two detectives or call 911.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for days from the South Side.

What we know:

Egypt Townsel was last seen Sunday near 77th Street and Phillips Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Townsel is 4 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black and red hair.

Police said it was not clear what clothing she was last seen wearing. She is known to carry a small black Michael Kors purse and may have a light blue tote bag with her. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this article came from a missing person alert filed with the Chicago Police Department.

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