Driver dies after car flips into Morris creek, police say

A driver was killed when their car flipped and submerged into a creek in far southwest suburban Morris late Saturday night.

What we know:

First responders were called to the scene near Ottawa Bend Drive by the west branch of Nettle Creek a little after 11:30 p.m., according to the Morris Police Department.

Police and fire personnel found the car upside down and submerged in the creek behind the office of Gebhard Woods State Park, police said.

The fire department deployed rescue swimmers and removed the only person who was in the car.

Police confirmed the driver was pronounced dead.

The Grundy County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Sean Michael Rentauskas, 21, a Coal City resident.

The coroner's office said the car failed to turn properly while traveling eastbound on Old Stage Road when approaching the entrance of Gebhart Woods. The car veered off the roadway and went into the creek.

Emergency crews also removed the car from the water and it appeared to have heavy frontend damage, according to video shot at the scene.