Video shows Chicago police firing shots through windshield during chaotic confrontation

The Brief COPA released body camera video of a Jan. 23 police shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Police said a 28-year-old man shot a 22-year-old woman before firing at officers responding to a domestic disturbance. Two officers returned fire, seriously injuring the suspect, who was later charged with multiple felonies.



The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released body camera video from a January police shooting on Chicago's South Side involving a man accused of shooting a woman and firing at officers.

Chicago police shooting video

What we know:

The shooting happened Jan. 23 in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

According to police, two officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance involving a man armed with a gun and knife shortly before 8 p.m.

Body camera video released by COPA shows the officers arriving at the scene and encountering 28-year-old Pierre Davis, who was allegedly trying to flee down an alley and had fired shots at police once confronted. At least one of the officers is seen returning gunfire through his own squad-car windshield.

Police said both officers exchanged gunfire with Davis, and that Davis was struck multiple times in the body.

Video shows the officers then chasing after Davis until they took him into custody not far away.

Chicago police firing at man through squad-car windshield and taking him into custody moments later.

Police said they rendered aid to Davis at the scene. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, per COPA.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The backstory:

Before the officers arrived, Davis allegedly shot and injured a 22-year-old woman inside a nearby home. Police said the woman was shot twice in the right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Mugshot of Pierre Davis from 2023 | CPD

Two days after the incident, police announced Davis had been charged with 15 felonies.

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm

Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm

Aggravated assault against peace officers (2 counts)

Aggravated domestic battery

Aggravated discharge of a firearm (5 counts)

Reckless discharge of a firearm (3 counts)

Felon in possession of a weapon

Per CPD protocol, the officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days following the shooting.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the reported domestic disturbance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.