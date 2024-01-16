Pritzker takes out ad in Texas newspaper asking Abbott to stop sending migrant buses amid dangerous temps

Some state legislators are calling for new measures when it comes to migrants in Illinois.

The situation is only intensifying as arctic temperatures sweep the area. Local leaders are working to keep migrants safe through shelter and warming buses at the city's landing zone.

This comes as some Republican lawmakers say changes need to be made at the state level.

On Tuesday morning, state senators Andrew Chesney, Dave Syverson and state reps Joe Sosnowski and John Cabello announced they are working on a legislative package that aims to reverse the Trust Act, which prohibits law enforcement agencies in Illinois from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Just last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to X, touting that he's already transported over 100,000 migrants to sanctuary cities.

On Sunday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took out an ad in a Texas newspaper asking Abbott to suspend his operation in the midst of life-threatening weather.

To date, Chicago has welcomed more than 33,000 migrants. Currently, there are about 200 migrants awaiting shelter placement right now.

Chicago is not anticipating any buses to arrive on Tuesday, which would make it the third consecutive day with no buses.