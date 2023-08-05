River North shooting leaves man wounded

A man was wounded in a shooting in River North Saturday morning, Chicago police say.

The victim, 40 was in the 500 block of North State Street around 2:20 a.m. when he was approached by a group.

Someone in the group pulled a gun and shot at the victim several times, police say.

He was struck by gunfire in the upper left thigh and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported.