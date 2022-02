Thieves broke into a liquor store and stole several items Thursday morning in the River North neighborhood.

Police responded to a break-in alarm around 3:11 a.m. at a retail liquor store in the 500 block of North LaSalle Drive.

The front glass door was shattered and several items were taken from the store, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

