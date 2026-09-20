Chicago shooting: Man killed, teen injured in South Shore, police say
CHICAGO - A shooting in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood left a man dead and a 15-year-old boy injured late Saturday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call of two people shot in the 1900 block of E. 71st Pl. around 10:38 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The two victims were standing outside when an unknown male gunman fired at them from a distance, police said.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the left hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
Authorities have not identified the man who was killed.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
The gunman fled on foot.
What we don't know:
It was unclear if the victims were related. Police did not disclose any further details.
Area detectives are investigating.