Starved Rock makes list of most 'Instagrammed' state parks in US

An Illinois state park is receiving some well-deserved recognition.

Starved Rock has been named in the Top 10 of most "Instagrammed" state parks in the country.

Research shows there are nearly 103,000 posts with the hashtag "StarvedRock."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The state park came in at number seven on the list. Number one on the list is Niagara Falls.

Devil's lake in Wisconsin came in at number five on the list.