Suburban Chicago couple hopes to inspire plasma donations after life-changing treatment

The Brief A Chicago-area couple is sharing how plasma donations changed their lives, hoping to inspire others to donate. Christy Savino relies on plasma-derived therapies after being diagnosed with primary immunodeficiency. Her husband, Antonio, has donated plasma for more than a decade and now donates up to twice a week.



On the heels of International Plasma Awareness Week, a Chicago-area couple is sharing how plasma donations have changed their lives in hopes of inspiring others to roll up their sleeves.

For Christy and Antonio Savino, the importance of plasma donations is deeply personal.

Plasma donations change lives of Chicago-area couple

The backstory:

Following the birth of their second child, Christy Savino faced an uphill medical battle. She was eventually admitted to the ICU, where she was diagnosed with primary immunodeficiency. The condition weakens the body's ability to fight off infections, often leading to recurring or severe illnesses.

Christy tells FOX Chicago she feared she wouldn't survive. That changed when doctors introduced plasma-derived therapies (PDTs).

"With that treatment, I had something I hadn't for the first time in my entire life after constant illnesses. It was hope," said Christy Savino.

With treatment, her condition improved, and she was able to return home to her kids. She and her husband have since welcomed two more children.

According to a global survey by the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, roughly two in three people surveyed said they or someone they care for receive plasma-derived treatments at least once a month. That includes 41% who reported weekly treatments.

Dig deeper:

After learning how donated plasma helps patients like his wife, Antonio became a regular donor — a commitment he has maintained for more than a decade. Now, he donates plasma up to two times each week.

The process takes him about 45 minutes. During the appointment, blood is drawn, the liquid plasma is separated, and the remaining blood cells are returned to the donor's body.

For Christy and Antonio, every donation represents another chance for families like theirs.

"For the rest of my life, I count on these amazing heroes to show up with this invincible superpower that they choose to share with myself, my family, and the millions of people around the world that depend on them," Christy said.

"I just want to stress how thankful, how blessed, how grateful we are to the people that have donated, to the people that continue to donate, even the people that are thinking about donating. It makes a world of difference," said Antonio Savino.

The Savinos said they view International Plasma Awareness Week, which was held Oct. 5-9, as a holiday — celebrating the generosity of donors everywhere.

What's next:

To donate plasma, you generally must be 18 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and pass medical screenings, including testing for certain viruses.

To learn more about donating plasma, click here.