Woman carjacked while pumping gas in Chicago's River North neighborhood: police

A 34-year-old woman was carjacked while pumping gas on Chicago's Near North Side Tuesday night.

Around 6:44 p.m., police say the victim was at a gas station in the 600 block of North La Salle Street pumping gas with her driver's side door open.

An offender then jumped into the vehicle and sped off, police said. The victim was struck by the driver's side door and sustained a laceration to her left knee.

A security guard in the gas station parking lot pulled out a gun and fired shots at the offender.

The victim's vehicle was later recovered in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue.

The victim declined medical attention for the cut to her knee.

No other injuries were reported, and police say one person is in custody.

A weapon was recovered at the gas station scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.