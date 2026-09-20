Bears fans around Chicago react to Caleb Williams' injury vs. the Vikings

The Brief Fans inside Soldier Field and at home studied that Caleb Williams scramble. They almost felt his pain when he was carted away. Joanie Lum caught up with Bears fans as they reacted to Williams' injury.



Fans inside Soldier Field and at home studied that Caleb Williams scramble, almost feeling his pain when he was carted away.

Last week, fans were predicting playoffs for sure.

This game left fans guessing about the rest of the season.

The backstory:

Fans said they were feeling sad, walking out of Soldier Field after sitting through a low scoring loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The gloomy conditions that brought rain throughout the game, seemed to follow fans out of the stadium.

They say the afternoon started with the excitement of a home opener in Chicago.

Then Caleb Williams appeared to be badly hurt with no contact.

What they're saying:

Fans are not counting him out but they are looking for any kind of information that would fuel hope about Caleb’s injury.

Sharon Burt said, "We gonna blame it on the weather. And hopefully Caleb is ok."

Kristen Steel said, "I thought he really hurt himself."

Tom Steel said, "Same reaction, you feel for him because he tried to make the play to score a touchdown but at the same time it’s the beginning of the season. He’s our leader, tough to see your leader go down.

Paolo Macias said, "Yeah it did hurt we sat out in the rain for that. It was still fun, we love to see the Bears."

Jessica Weed said, "I’m gonna blame the weather, last week was more of what the season will look like, don’t know now that Caleb’s out."

Michael Jordan – no, not that one – said: "Frustration and a little jubilation when we had that drive. In the end, everybody is on pins and needles trying to figure out what’s going on with him."

Toni Carter ended the day upbeat, "We’re still good. Go Bears!"

Tough to lose to Minnesota, again.

But Bears fans who got to go to the game, still held on to the thrill of watching the Bears in person.

And about the weather, one fan said you should never expect good weather for a Bears game.