Bears' Montez Sweat suspended for 2 games for violating NFL policy

The Brief Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat has been suspended two games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Sweat will miss games against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots and will not be paid during the suspension. Sweat is eligible for reinstatement Oct. 23 after the Bears' Week 7 game against the Patriots.



The Bears' top pass rusher, Montez Sweat, has been suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the NFL league office announced Tuesday.

Montez Sweat suspended

What we know:

The NFL said Sweat will be suspended for the Bears' next two games — Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and the following Thursday against the New England Patriots.

According to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic, Sweat will not be paid during the suspension.

Sweat recorded 10 sacks last season and was recognized over the summer as one of the NFL's top players.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said last summer that the 2025 season was the best of Sweat's career.

"I would argue it was the best year of his career. Whether that showed up statistically or not, that’s debatable, but his ability to play the run, play the pass, I thought he did a really nice job, and hopefully it’s something we can piggyback on and carry that momentum into this year," Johnson said.

In 2025, Sweat also recorded 18 quarterback hits, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

What we don't know:

The NFL has not released additional details about the violation or said whether Sweat was fined.

What's next:

Sweat will be eligible for reinstatement Friday, Oct. 23, following the Bears' Week 7 game against the Patriots, according to the NFL.

The Bears have activated Shemar Turner to fill in for Sweat in the meantime.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.