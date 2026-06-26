Chicago Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat lands on NFL's Top 100 list of players

The Chicago Bears' best pass rusher was honored as one of the best players in the league.

On Friday morning, the NFL released the 91st player on its list of the NFL's Top 100 players.

No. 98 came it at No. 91. Bears' pass rusher Montez Sweat was voted No. 91 on the Top 100 list.

Local perspective:

Bears coach Ben Johnson hasn't been shy about his appreciation for Sweat as a pass rusher and a person.

During mandatory minicamp, Johnson reiterated a point he's made multiple times during the offseason: Sweat had a career year in 2025.

"I would argue it was the best year of his career," Johnson said on June 10. "Whether that showed up statistically or not, that's debatable, but his ability to play the run and play the pass, I thought he did a really nice job."

Statistically, it did show up.

Sweat had 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in his first season playing in Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allens' defense.

Going beyond those sack numbers, Sweat was a force. He also recorded 18 QB hits, 5 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 2025.

This isn't the first time Sweat has been named as one of the NFL's top 100 players – he was voted No. 82 in 2024 – but it's validating for a player that fought through frustration and injuries in that season to put together a year that proved he's a force on the defensive line.

Johnson already appreciated Sweat as a football player. After going over Sweat's 2025 season.

"My appreciation grew even more," Johnson said. "I loved him during the season, but when you watch the self-scout after the year, I think this was a guy that played at a very high level."

After that self-scout, Sweat wants to that that play to another level.

"I just want to be better than the year before," Sweat said on June 10.

What's next:

The Bears will have more players unveiled in the NFL's Top 100. The NFL players are given the chance to submit their list of 100 players mid-season. After the Bears' breakout season in Year 1 under Johnson, there will be more on that list.

Quarterback Caleb Williams will be on that list. As will All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. It remains to be seen who else might make the cut.

But for Sweat, it's validation for a player that's being paid to be the Bears' primary pass rusher. He played at a high level in 2025, even if the team sack and pass rush numbers don't reflect the whole picture.

"Hopefully it's something that we can piggyback on and carry that momentum into this year," Johnson said.