Chicago Bulls announce plans to honor late broadcaster and icon Stacey King

The Brief The Chicago Bulls have announced how they'll honor the life of the former three-time NBA Champion and team broadcaster Stacey King this season. The team announced the players will wear a jersey band, and will celebrate his life and legacy during a game in February 2027. King died at the age of 59, the team announced on June 7.



The Chicago Bulls have announced how they'll honor the life of the former three-time NBA Champion and team broadcaster Stacey King this season.

The team announced the players will wear a jersey band, and will celebrate his life and legacy during a game in February 2027.

What they're saying:

The Bulls announced on Thursday they'll honor King in multiple ways.

The first is a jersey band the Bulls will wear during the 2026-2027 season. The band will be on the upper-left side of the player's jersey with his last name and a microphone icon, which is an homage to King's broadcasting career.

Later in the 2026-2027 season, the Bulls will also host Stacey King Celebration Night.

On Feb. 4, 2027, the Bulls will honor King on the same day they play the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center. Feb. 4, 2027, is just a few days after what would have been Stacey’s 60th birthday on Jan. 29. The Bulls said more information about the game and the celebration will be announced later.

The backstory:

King died at the age of 59, the team announced on June 7.

He was drafted by the Bulls in 1989 with the sixth overall pick, and was a member of the first three-peat where the Bulls won three NBA championships with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and more.

After his playing career, King became a broadcaster for the Bulls. His colorful commentary, memorable catchphrases and passion for the Bulls made him a fan favorite across multiple generations.

"Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history," said Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, in a statement. "His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."