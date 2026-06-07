Stacey King, ex-Chicago Bull and longtime broadcaster, dies at 59, team says

The Brief Stacey King, the longtime color commentator for Chicago Bulls games and ex-player, has died at age 59, the team said. King played for the Bulls' championship teams of the early 1990s. He went on to have a two-decade career in broadcasting Bulls games on television.



Stacey King, the former Chicago Bulls player and longtime color commentator for the team’s games, has died at the age of 59, the team announced on Sunday.

No other details on his death were immediately available.

What we know:

King began his NBA playing career with the Bulls, who selected the 6-foot-11 forward/center out of Oklahoma with the sixth overall pick in the 1989 draft. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over his five seasons with the Bulls.

He played a total of eight seasons in the NBA during a career that also included stops in Minnesota, Miami, Boston and Dallas. King posted career averages of 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

As a broadcaster, King endeared himself to a new generation of Bulls supporters. King spent more than two decades as a commentator on Bulls games and delighted fans with his memorable calls and nicknames.

Bulls executives praised King for his contributions to the team and his humor and energy during game broadcasts.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 21: Former NBA player and sports announcer, Stacey King looks on during the Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls game on March 21, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, b Expand

"Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history," said Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, in a statement. "His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Michael Reinsdorf, the team's president and CEO said in a statement:

"Stacey loved being a Bull. You could feel it in everything he did – the way he played, the way he called games and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. He brought an energy and love for the game that came through in every broadcast, helping fans feel connected to our team. Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better. We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever."

Michael McCarthy, the president and CEO of Chicago Spors Network, which broadcasts the Bulls games, said in a statement:

"Stacey King was one of the most beloved figures in Chicago sports. As a three-time NBA champion, he helped build the legacy of the Chicago Bulls. As a broadcaster, he brought that same passion, authenticity, and unmistakable personality into the homes of fans for nearly two decades," McCarthy said. "Stacey had a unique ability to connect generations of Bulls fans. Whether through his basketball insight, his humor, or his unforgettable calls, he made every game more enjoyable and every broadcast better."

King leaves behind four sons.

What's next:

Further information on services to honor King will be announced at a later date.