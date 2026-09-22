Cubs will take 3B Alex Bregman day-by-day after getting hit in the face by foul ball

The Brief After a scary Sunday scene which left Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman with a severely swollen face, the team isn't ruling him out by any means. Bregman left Sunday’s 9-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds after he was struck in the face by a foul ball According to the Cubs, Bregman might even return to the starting line by the end of the week.



After a scary Sunday scene which left Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman with a severely swollen face, the team isn't ruling him out by any means.

Bregman might even return to the starting line by the end of the week.

What they're saying:

Counsell said that Bregman is in a good place.

The skipper also said that Bregman will not go on the injured list, and playing before the end of the regular season has not been ruled out. Right now, the team is taking it day-by-day with the third baseman.

Counsell said Bregman "will progress as tolerated."

There's a level of pain tolerance that comes with the injury. Cubs President Jed Hoyer said the two main issues with Bregman at this point are the swelling in his face and the chance of getting hit again in the same spot.

"He doesn’t look great, that’s for sure," Hoyer said.

However, the Cubs' president lauded Bregman's desire to play against as soon as humanly possible for the Cubs with the playoffs approaching.

"It’s impressive," Hoyer said.

The backstory:

Bregman left Sunday’s 9-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds after he was struck in the face by a foul ball while standing near the on-deck circle.

Bregman was hit in the fourth inning after Michael Busch checked his swing and fouled off a pitch from Reds right-hander Luis Mey. That foul ball struck Bregman.

He immediately jogged toward the Cubs' dugout with his hand over his left eye and was escorted by training staff into the clubhouse.

He was taken to a hospital for X-rays and CT scans, and he ultimately traveled with the team back to Chicago following the game. Bregman posted photos of the injury after the game on social media that displayed the high level of swelling on his face.