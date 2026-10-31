Illinois football: Illini beat Maryland on walk-off field goal

Ethan Moczulski kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play to lift Illinois to a 20-17 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

Fresh off a win over Oregon, the Illini struggled for most of the game against Maryland despite quarterback Katin Houser's return from a hand injury. They finally took their first lead on Javari Barnett's 64-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter, which made it 17-14.

Maryland (3-5, 0-5 Big Ten) tied it with a field goal, but Illinois mounted one more scoring drive after taking over at its own 26 with 5:45 to play.

The Illini (5-3, 3-2) were able to drive deep into Maryland territory and then run the clock down after the Terps had exhausted all their timeouts.

"The way this team's persevered, nothing's really come easy," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "Sometimes when you're a good football team, maybe a certain phase doesn't play all that great but you're able to still win a football game."

Quarterback Malik Washington and running back DeJuan Williams both turned the ball over for Maryland, but they also had touchdown runs in the Terrapins' first game under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Maryland has lost six straight, a skid that brought an end to Michael Locksley's tenure.

"You talk a lot about the storm. You’re either in a storm, coming out of the storm, or about to go back in another storm," Abdul-Rahim said. "That’s kind of how the game was. ... I think we're on the right track."

Washington opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Houser, who threw an early interception, rebounded with a 16-yard scoring strike to Brayden Trimble with 27 seconds left in the half that made it 7-all.

Williams put Maryland up 14-7 with a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The takeaway

Illinois: The Illini have struggled to put away struggling teams like Michigan State and Maryland, but Illinois now has three straight wins and its QB is back.

"I wasn't playing games with you guys," Bielema said. "Monday at the press conference, I didnt think there was any way he was going to play. He didn't do anything on Tuesday ... and then on Wednesday he's like, ‘Coach, I'd really like to try to play.'"

Maryland: The defense looked inspired after Abdul-Rahim was promoted from the defensive staff to interim coach. But the Terps couldn't get the stop they needed on the final drive.

Missed opportunities

The last drive was the only time Illinois started a drive outside its own 25. Maryland, meanwhile, began drives at the Illinois 12, 45 and 49, as well as its own 45. Those four possessions amounted to only seven points for the Terps.

Heavy heart

It was a difficult week for Bielema following the death of his father.

"I felt like my dad was watching the whole week," he said.

Bielema said he’ll be on a plane Sunday to go to his father’s visitation, then he’ll be back Monday.

Up next

Illinois: Hosts Nebraska on Friday night.

Maryland: At Purdue next Saturday.