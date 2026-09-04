Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 3 statewide
Illinois high school football continues with its third week of action statewide.
Here are the scores and results from Week 3 of Illinois High School football games statewide.
Illinois High School Football Week 3 scores & results
NOTE: Some scores may have not yet been reported
Abingdon-Avon 41, Bureau Valley 16
Antioch 35, Grant 28
Auburn 63, New Berlin 0
Batavia 49, Glenbard North 21
Bolingbrook 20, Yorkville 7
Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Stagg 0
Bushnell-Prairie City 58, Peoria Heights 0
Carlyle 47, Havana 35
Carmi-White County 16, Hamilton County 14
Coal City 39, Lisle 14
Conant 21, Elk Grove 0
Downers Grove North 28, Hinsdale Central 0
DuQuoin 35, Herrin 20
Flora 31, Christopher 0
Frankfort 35, Chester 21
Fulton 56, Dakota 0
Geneseo 47, Rock Island 13
Harrisburg 49, Red Bud 13
Highland Park 42, Glenbrook North 7
Hillsboro 67, Gillespie 0
Johnsburg 31, Woodstock North 6
Johnston City 67, Edwards County 0
Loyola 31, St. Rita 0
MacArthur 62, Lincoln 0
Macomb 55, Rushville-Industry 0
Maine South 41, Maine West 7
Manteno 48, Herscher 13
Marmion Academy 25, De La Salle 6
Milledgeville 28, Orangeville 18
Morgan Park 32, Edwardsville 15
Nashville 42, Wesclin 7
New Trier 61, Vernon Hills 0
Newman Central Catholic 23, Princeton 7
Oswego 34, Plainfield North 14
Pekin 34, East Peoria 7
Providence Catholic 27, Joliet Catholic 0
Quincy Notre Dame 56, Lanphier 0
Reed-Custer 28, Streator Township 0
Ridgewood 46, West Prairie 0
Rockridge def. Sherrard, forfeit
Salt Fork 42, Hoopeston Area 0
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0
St. Bede 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0
St. Charles North 32, Naperville Central 0
Triad 41, Sycamore 7
Waterloo 31, Columbia 7
Wauconda 20, Lakes 7
West Hancock 22, Knoxville 20
Wheaton North 24, Lake Park 15
Wheaton Warrenville South 38, St. Charles East 7
Wilmington 50, Peotone 8
The Source: Scores are reported to the Associated Press.