Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 3 statewide

Illinois high school football continues with its third week of action statewide.

Here are the scores and results from Week 3 of Illinois High School football games statewide.

Illinois High School Football Week 3 scores & results

NOTE: Some scores may have not yet been reported

Abingdon-Avon 41, Bureau Valley 16

Antioch 35, Grant 28

Auburn 63, New Berlin 0

Batavia 49, Glenbard North 21

Bolingbrook 20, Yorkville 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Stagg 0

Bushnell-Prairie City 58, Peoria Heights 0

Carlyle 47, Havana 35

Carmi-White County 16, Hamilton County 14

Coal City 39, Lisle 14

Conant 21, Elk Grove 0

Downers Grove North 28, Hinsdale Central 0

DuQuoin 35, Herrin 20

Flora 31, Christopher 0

Frankfort 35, Chester 21

Fulton 56, Dakota 0

Geneseo 47, Rock Island 13

Harrisburg 49, Red Bud 13

Highland Park 42, Glenbrook North 7

Hillsboro 67, Gillespie 0

Johnsburg 31, Woodstock North 6

Johnston City 67, Edwards County 0

Loyola 31, St. Rita 0

MacArthur 62, Lincoln 0

Macomb 55, Rushville-Industry 0

Maine South 41, Maine West 7

Manteno 48, Herscher 13

Marmion Academy 25, De La Salle 6

Milledgeville 28, Orangeville 18

Morgan Park 32, Edwardsville 15

Nashville 42, Wesclin 7

New Trier 61, Vernon Hills 0

Newman Central Catholic 23, Princeton 7

Oswego 34, Plainfield North 14

Pekin 34, East Peoria 7

Providence Catholic 27, Joliet Catholic 0

Quincy Notre Dame 56, Lanphier 0

Reed-Custer 28, Streator Township 0

Ridgewood 46, West Prairie 0

Rockridge def. Sherrard, forfeit

Salt Fork 42, Hoopeston Area 0

Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0

St. Bede 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0

St. Charles North 32, Naperville Central 0

Triad 41, Sycamore 7

Waterloo 31, Columbia 7

Wauconda 20, Lakes 7

West Hancock 22, Knoxville 20

Wheaton North 24, Lake Park 15

Wheaton Warrenville South 38, St. Charles East 7

Wilmington 50, Peotone 8