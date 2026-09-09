Jaylon Johnson is set for big 2026 as the Chicago Bears match his ambition

The Brief Jaylon Johnson missed all of the 2025 camp and Week 1 before a Week 2 injury forced him to miss most of the 2025 season. However, a training camp meeting with Bears coach Ben Johnson resonated with the All-Pro cornerback It sparked a different Jaylon Johnson.



In Jaylon Johnson’s defense, he wasn’t around for all of Ben Johnson’s first training camp at Halas Hall.

Jaylon was injured then, and missed all of the 2025 camp and Week 1 before a Week 2 injury forced him to miss most of the 2025 season.

Being away from the Bears meant being away from the Bears’ coaching staff. With a whole summer now under his belt, there was a moment where Jaylon Johnson and Ben Johnson had a chat.

From that chat, Jaylon changed his perspective a bit.

"I would say of my years being here I’ve never had a talk of a coach saying we got a chance to win the Super Bowl," Johnson said. "For me, it just sparked a different level of my competitive nature that I haven’t had since I’ve been here."

This sparked a different Jaylon Johnson.

He’s not a different player. He’s a different figure in Halas Hall. The perspective made him realize his place in the Bears’ puzzle. It made him realize the untapped power he had.

Finally, there’s someone at Halas Hall who met him at his level.

"We’ve got a chance to do something special," Johnson said.

Big picture view:

When Jaylon missed time, he didn’t ger a chance to have key moments.

When he was injured in 2025, he didn’t have a chance to have perspective-changing chats with Ben Johnson. The injury also took Jaylon off the field.

Now that Jaylon is back healthy, the Bears’ head coach certainly felt Jaylon’s presence this year in camp.

"He's smart in the building, in the meeting rooms as well, very deliberate with what he does, has a lot of intent with what he does, and yet I could feel a fire lit under him," Ben Johnson said. "I don't know what it was, but you could feel it really ignite there back half of the of training camp."

That change in his perspective is what changed everything.

The Bears’ coaching staff felt Jaylon Johnson’s presence as camp went. The fire grew larger and louder. Jaylon gathered the team midway through a practice to tell the entire team they weren’t up to the Bears’ standard.

Tight end Cole Kmet later said that practice was one of the best – if not the best practice – of camp.

Part of that fire manifested in how Jaylon found his leadership. The power to ne that leader was always there. Now, the veteran cornerback found the mettle inside himself to physically bring that leadership edge into the light.

"As you have more skin in the game, I think guys listen and respect you a lot more," Jaylon said. "For myself, I had the power and I would say the respect to do it."

The Bears see this.

They see how it can all come together.

"You could feel his presence more. He's always been really cerebral, and he's a smart player. I think he's been really strong," Ben Johnson said. "From my perspective, I think we've got a player that has a chance to be playing his best football this year."

The other side:

Jaylon knows being a leader off the field only goes so far.

It’s an important trait he has found. It’s something that shows he’s willing to do anything he can to be successful.

"Honestly for me, I just want to win," Jaylon said. "Whatever it takes, whatever it is, I mean, they've been pushing me to be more vocal, to be a better leader."

But, he’s got to show it on the field, too.

The Bears have been tracking speed all offseason. They have a leaderboard that tracks the fastest players on the roster by miles per hour. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams mentioned it this week.

"We’ve got a speedy group," Williams said. "I think at one point we had seven or eight guys at 21 miles per hour plus."

Now, Jaylon has to keep up with those receivers at Halas Hall and across the league.

He knows this. He reached the 20 miles per hour mark at the beginning of camp, and maintained it all summer.

"What I've learned is I got to run fast to be fast," Jaylon said. "That's what I've been training for all off season."

Jaylon has always been a realist, too. There’s a lot of money on the line in the NFL. He’s not ignoring that.

But, this year he can focus on the motivation his coaches have laid before him. It’s brought out a new side of Jaylon in training camp.

It’ll mean more if that draws more out of him on the field.

"The ESPN ticker will give you all the motivation you need," Jaylon said. "Honestly, we just go out there and we compete."