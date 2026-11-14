No. 4 UCLA snuffs Illinois' upset bid, as Bruins' defense forces 3 turnovers

The Brief Illinois football had a chance to put No. 4 UCLA on upset alert. The Bruins stymied the Illini with a gritty defense. Here's what to know from the Bruins' 22-14 win over Illinois.



UCLA received a major scare when quarterback Ty Dieffenbach went to the locker room with a left elbow injury in the second quarter Friday night.

When he returned back to the sideline and re-entered the game in the second half, it gave the Bruins the surge they needed.

Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns while overcoming the injury, and No. 4 UCLA remained unbeaten with a rain-soaked, 22-14 victory over Illinois at the Rose Bowl.

"When he came back, just running down the bench and getting a touch on every single person on the team, letting them know that he’s back, that’s leadership," UCLA coach Bob Chesney said. "The confidence I think that was gained from that, from him being back, and the confidence he was portraying and showing to them, exuding, that was certainly something that they all felt and understood."

Aiden Mizell had six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Semaje Morgan added 56 yards receiving and a score for UCLA (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP). Scooter Jackson had two interceptions, the last with 2:50 left to stymie the Illini (6-4, 4-3).

UCLA started a season 10-0 for the third time in program history.

Dieffenbach left with 35 seconds to go in the first half after he fell hard on his left elbow and humerus following a hit by defensive lineman Carter Janki. Third-stringer Madden Iamaleava played the next three series for the Bruins as Dieffenbach remained in the locker room with his arm feeling "nervy," according to Chesney.

Dieffenbach returned with 55 seconds left in the third quarter to a loud ovation from the crowd. He led UCLA on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive on his first drive back, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass to Morgan.

"I kind of went down a little awkward on the tackle and my arm got caught up underneath (and) it just got a little tight on me," Dieffenbach said. "That crowd reaction was unbelievable."

Dieffenbach, a senior transfer from Cal Poly, completed 13 of 20 passes and improved to 5-0 as the Bruins’ starting quarterback. He became the starter after Nico Iamaleava, the older brother of Madden Iamaleava, sustained a season-ending knee injury against Oregon on Oct. 10.

"There’s a lot that he had to go through there but you know he’s a warrior," Chesney said.

The Bruins had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a safety while limiting Illinois to 240 yards. UCLA has held seven straight opponents to 20 points or less and upped its season total to 31 takeaways, most in the nation.

Local perspective:

"I wouldn’t say they’re exotic, but they bring a lot of different things," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "They bring a lot of different looks."

Katin Houser went 16 of 34 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Illini, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Kaden Feagin caught an 18-yard touchdown pass and Collin Dixon hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass.

The Bruins jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead. On just the fifth play of the game, Dieffenbach hit Mizell on a 54-yard touchdown strike down the sideline. It was Mizell’s third straight reception that resulted in a touchdown after he had two 75-yard scores against Maryland last week.

Mateen Bhaghani added a 20-yard field goal with 1:26 remaining before halftime. UCLA got the ball back for one more possession, but Dieffenbach went down and left the game with a trainer to end any hopes of another score before the break.

Aiden Gobaira sacked Houser in the end zone for a safety to extend the Bruins’ lead in the third quarter. After Illinois scored its first with a touchdown to cut it to 12-7, Dieffenbach returned and found Morgan early in the fourth quarter to re-extend the lead.

"I just told myself and told the huddle, I was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go score a touchdown right here,’" Dieffenbach said. "We just kept moving the chains and then were able to find end zone. It was pretty cool."

Houser connected with Dixon with 7:14 remaining to bring Illinois within a touchdown at 19-14. The Illini forced a three-and-out to get the ball back and had a chance to take the lead, but Jackson intercepted Houser’s pass with 2:50 remaining.

Bhagnani kicked 37-yard field goal and Illinois’ last-gasp attempt ended with a turnover on downs at its own 33.

Up next

Illinois: Hosts Iowa on next Saturday.

UCLA: At Michigan next Saturday.