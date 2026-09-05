Northwestern football: What we liked, didn't like from NU's win over South Dakota State

The Brief Northwestern football had its hands full on Saturday night. Defending FCS champion South Dakota State came to Northwestern Medicine Field and wore down the Wildcats’ defense. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from Northwestern’s season-opener against South Dakota State.



Northwestern football had its hands full on Saturday night.

Defending FCS champion South Dakota State came to Northwestern Medicine Field and wore down the Wildcats’ defense.

The Jackrabbits kept it interesting, but there was no FCS-over-FBS upset in the Big Ten on Saturday night. Northwestern held off SDSU 33-18 in game that felt like Northwestern was just doing its best to get out with a win.

Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from Northwestern’s season-opener against South Dakota State.

We liked: Establishing the run

Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was revered for his high-flying passing offenses in his career from Oregon to Ohio State.

On Saturday night, the Wildcats’ rushing offense took center stage.

Running backs Caleb Komolafe and Gavin Sawchuck paced the NU offenses throughout the game. At first, it looked like the passing offense was going to have its way. Aidan Chiles’ first pass as a Wildcat was a 71-yard pass to Griffin Wilde.

After that, Komolafe and Sawchuck ground down the South Dakota State defense.

The two were a stellar compliment. Komolafe was a bruising back, rushing for 46 yards on 10 carries. Sawchuck was shiftier. His quickness came through with 69 yards on just eight carries.

Joseph Himon II officially ended the game with an 80-yard touchdown run.

Didn’t like: the offense leaves a bit to be desired

The Northwestern defense was solid. They held the Jackrabbits to just 12 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

But, with 8:39 left in the game Northwestern ran 45 total offensive plays to SDSU’s 60 total plays. The Wildcats’ defense was out there for a long time.

With 8:16 left in the game, South Dakota State broke through on a short rushing touchdown. They didn’t get the two-point conversion, but it was a tough look for the Northwestern offense more than anything.

The Wildcats gained over 400 yards of total offense but only had 20 points to show for it in the fourth quarter.

Chiles threw for over 270 yards. Northwestern’s starting quarterback threw for over 270 yards in a game just once in 2025.

That should lead to more points just on paper. NU scored 24 points in the second half and pulled away, but that first-half lull allowed South Dakota State to hang around and nearly tie the game at one point.

Perhaps it will once the offense gets more opportunities to connect timing wise as the season goes on.

Best wishes for Jackson Carsello

There was a scary scene at the start of the third quarter.

Northwestern starting center and graduate student Jackson Carsello went down with 9:42 on the clock after a running play. He remained down injured for a while.

Trainers took his uniform off and brought out a stretcher for Carsello.

He was taken off the field on the stretcher with a massive brace around his neck. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd was seemed to be communicating with the NU training staff.

It was a scary moment, and a difficult one for a player that Northwestern considers a leader.

Carsello sued the NCAA in the offseason and was granted an extra year of eligibility. Carsello started all 13 games for the Wildcats in 2025.

It would be heartbreaking if that’s the way his Northwestern career ended.