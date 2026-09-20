Overreaction or no? 4 takes on Notre Dame football after a win over Michigan State

The Brief Notre Dame football beat Michigan State 27-10. Somehow, it felt less inspiring than a 17-point win against a Big Ten opponent. Here are four observations on Notre Dame football after its win over Michigan State, and if each observation is an overreaction or not.



Notre Dame football beat Michigan State 27-10. Somehow, it felt less inspiring than a 17-point win against a Big Ten opponent.

That's probably because much has been made about the Irish's less-than-intimidating schedule. Every win that's not a dominant is picked apart.

"They responded to being challenged at halftime a little bit," Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. "I just didn't think we were playing clean. And you know there's plays where Notre Dame beats Notre Dame, and we've got to eliminate those. But to beat that team and to have some of those errors that we had and to win by 17, it's a good sign."

Here are four observations on Notre Dame football after its win over Michigan State, and if each observation is an overreaction or not.

No. 1 - The Irish's offensive disconnect is worrisome

This is an overreaction.

It's one thing if Notre Dame's offense was just struggling. They're not. The Irish totaled 395 yards with 234 passing yards and 169 rushing yards. That's nearly 400 yards of offense.

The Irish did leave some points off the board, like Spencer Porath's missed field goal in the third quarter after a delay of game penalty looked like it would have taken a touchdown off the board. It felt like the first drive of the game should've ended in a touchdown instead of a field goal.

The running game also lacks the explosiveness that made it so special in 2025. Obviously, the reason for that were the two first-round picks Notre Dame had at running back.

Aneyas Williams and Nolan James Jr. pace this team. Kedren Young didn't get a rush, but Jonaz Walton did. Perhaps there's a developing rotation at running back that helps explosive plays emerge in the Notre Dame run game.

Notre Dame has time to correct it all. Next week is Purdue, which has a defense the Irish can feast on.

As it stands, Notre Dame has scored 40 points in two of its three games and won each of its three games by double digits. The Irish haven't been properly tested yet, but there's time before they will be vs. BYU on Oct. 17.

No. 2 - Notre Dame's defense is that good

This is not an overreaction. These guys are the real deal.

Through three games, the Irish have allowed 23 total points and have given up just two touchdowns. On Saturday, they had two interceptions and shut the Spartans out in the second half.

The defensive tackle rotation between Tionne Gray and Francis Brewu is stout. The linebackers are experienced. We don't need to tell you Leonard Moore is nearly impossible to throw on.

Missing Braunte Johnson is not something Notre Dame is okay with, mainly because of how Johnson's skillet can change a game. But, the Irish haven't had a reason to sweat in the fourth quarter of three. The defense is why.

That defense might win Notre Dame some of its biggest games, too.

No. 3 - Micah Gilbert emerged as a go-to guy

This is an overreaction, for now.

Gilbert has a career day. He caught eight of his nine passes for 170 yards. This is after last week, where Gilbert caught a touchdown on a scramble play.

The Irish receiver room is deep. Transfers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter add skill, and there's always the dependability of Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison. But, Gilbert's massive frame gives him a different catch radius than what Greathouse and Faison offer.

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Micah Gilbert (14) catches the ball during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 19, 2026 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend Expand

Gilbert hauled into two deep shots. He's also shown he can make contested catches, too.

It's too soon to say he's Carr's top target.

That could change with more games like Saturday.

No. 4 - Shakiness in an easy schedule is cause for concern

This is an overreaction.

It's a mixed bag.

The first half against Wisconsin was tough. The second quarter against Michigan State didn't feel like it instilled confidence.

That's because an offseason that told the public an easy schedule shouldn't test the Irish means every win that's not akin to the 52-0 blowout of Rice should mean the Irish aren't worthy of being a top-10 team.

What is true is Marcus Freeman's teams at Notre Dame play their best later in the season.

It's also true the team is 3-0. The run game has a chance to evolve. The defense can be better when Johnson returns. It's not fair to overreact to a team that's done what it needs to do.