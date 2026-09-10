Ozzy, Theo & Braxton? Where the Chicago Bears' left tackle plans stand heading into Week 1

The Brief Somehow, Ozzy Trapilo is practicing. But, he's not ready for game action just yet. Braxton Jones starts at left tackle, but he might not play the entire game. This is the latest development in the Chicago Bears’ left tackle situation.



Chicago Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar remembers asking Bears’ lead athletic trainer Andre Tucker about offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo.

Trapilo’s torn patellar tendon didn’t just put his 2026 season in doubt. There was doubt he’d get back to football at all.

"I asked ‘Dre personally. I said, ‘Have you seen these things recover?’" Roushar said. "He said, ‘Not many.’"

Yet, Trapilo is practicing.

The Bears’ 2026 second-round pick is limited in practice. It’s one of the most impressive recovery stories that keeps developing at Halas Hall for the Chicago Bears.

There are still landmarks to hit before Trapilo is back playing in a game, however. The Bears were open about Trapilo hitting a big one soon. But, that still needs to happen on the field.

This is the latest development in the Bears’ left tackle situation, where the Bears might play multiple players at left tackle this Sunday and Trapilo continues to amaze in his recovery, but more steps are needed.

Big picture view:

Trapilo is practicing this week, but reporters weren’t able to see to what extent with the shortened viewing windows.

Bears’ offensive line coach Dan Roushar said earlier on Thursday that Trapilo is expected to start participating in team drills soon.

"I think we're getting closer," Roushar said. "We've done post-work with him on bodies. It's certainly different than actually going out there and putting it all together, but I've been really encouraged with what he's done so far."

Torn patellar tendons normally take an entire year to heal. Roushar said that when Trapilo received his diagnosis, the thought process was firm sitting at potentially missing the entire 2026 season. The optimistic side was maybe he’d be back late in the season.

The fact he’s practicing is unfathomable to some, the Bears’ coaching staff included.

"It's a heck of a credit to what they've done," Roushar said. "When you really look at what the strength staff did, what the medical staff did with him, it's unbelievable."

Still, Roushar said the Bears are erring on the side of caution. They’d rather put Trapilo on the field a day late than a day early if it mean making sure he’s ready for game action.

Besides, the team already has its left tackle in place.

What's next:

For now, left tackle Braxton Jones is starting at left tackle. Bears coach Ben Johnson said Jones will start against Carolina.

Jones just finished a recovery process of his own. It allowed him to reset mentally, and it gave him a different perspective on his approach.

"Every rep, just taking one rep at a time," Jones said on Tuesday. "I think last year as I was going in as a starter, I just was looking at the bigger picture and instead of just taking every single rep as its goal."

However, the Bears have been adamant starters will be evaluated on a weekly basis. Roushar said it’s his job to instill as much confidence in the players as he can so they’re ready for Sundays.

Roushar did say it’s a "real strong possibility" that offensive tackle Theo Benedet sees playing time on Sunday.

"He probably right now has just got an edge on Theo," Roushar said, "At this moment."

It’s on Jones to keep that edge, though.

If he doesn’t, the Bears have shown they will not hesitate to make a move if they feel it’s in the best interest of the team. When Trapilo will be thrust into this rotation when he’s ready, too.

It’s fair to give the Bears’ left tackle position a week-to-week designation. This week, it’ll most likely be Benedet and Jones leading the charge at the position.

Next week is to be determined.

"Both of those guys have started and we've won games with them as starters," Roushar said. "We have a lot of confidence in their ability to get the job done."